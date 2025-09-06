Jonathan David Sets Ambitious Target Of 25 Goals In His First Season With Juventus

US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

Armenia vs Portugal Live Streaming; Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in WC Qualifiers Match Today in India, UK and other Countries?

England vs Andorra Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Football Arsenal Secures 4-1 Victory Against London City Lionesses With Smith's Stunning Debut Goal In their Women's Super League opener, Arsenal defeated London City Lionesses 4-1. Olivia Smith scored a remarkable debut goal, contributing to the team's strong performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal's Women's Super League campaign began with a commanding 4-1 victory over the London City Lionesses. Olivia Smith made an impressive debut by scoring a remarkable long-range goal. Despite the Lionesses taking an early lead through Kosovare Asllani's penalty, Arsenal responded with goals from Smith, Chloe Kelly, Stina Blackstenius, and Frida Maanum to secure the win.

The Lionesses initially threatened to upset Arsenal in their first WSL match. Asllani scored from the penalty spot after being fouled by Katie Reid in the 17th minute. Her shot went past Daphne van Domselaar into the bottom-right corner. However, Arsenal turned the game around before halftime with two crucial goals.

Smith equalised for Arsenal with a stunning shot from nearly 30 yards out after dribbling past two defenders. Just before halftime, Kelly gave Arsenal the lead by converting Alessia Russo's low cross. This put Arsenal ahead as they entered the break.

The second half saw fewer chances until Arsenal sealed their victory late on. Blackstenius missed a good chance but redeemed herself in the 83rd minute by heading in Beth Mead's precise cross. A minute later, Mead assisted again with a lofted pass that Maanum headed home, solidifying Arsenal's position at the top of the table.

Statistical Highlights

Despite a slow start at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal found their rhythm and dominated statistically. They recorded 1.92 expected goals (xG) from 20 shots compared to the Lionesses' 0.93 xG from five attempts. Mead achieved a milestone by becoming the first player in WSL history to provide 50 assists, now leading with 51.

Renee Slegers also set a managerial record by winning her first nine home matches in charge, surpassing Sonia Bompastor's previous record of eight wins last season.

This victory marked a strong start for Arsenal in their quest for success this season, showcasing their attacking prowess and resilience against new league entrants.