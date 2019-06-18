Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal agree personal terms with William Saliba

By
Arsenal boss Unai Emery looks to rebuild the defence
Arsenal boss Unai Emery looks to rebuild the defence

Bengaluru, June 18: Arsenal have made progress in their pursuit of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba and have reportedly reached an agreement with the defender, but are yet to agree a fee with the French side.

The Gunners are the only club amongst the top six sides to have conceded more goals. While new signing Sokratis Papastathopolous has been a leader, his partner Shkodran Mustafi has endured another error-strewn campaign, while captain Laurent Koscielny has age against him.

This has forced Unai Emery to look for potential replacements and as per reports, the Premier league side are now on the hunt for young and upcoming talents which have led them to the 18-year-old defender.

The central defender, who has been compared to the likes of Raphael Varane, is regarded as one of the best young prospects in France and has been an prominent in Saint Etienne's back four the last season.

The 18-year-old made his debut earlier this year and the tall ball playing defender has made 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season.

His sudden rise to fame has attracted a lot of followers including Premier League giantsManchester United, but as of now, it is Arsenal who are believed to be leading the chase for the youngster.

The interest is believed to be so serious that an agreement with the player has already been made, but the signing is not confirmed as a deal is yet to be stuck with his club.

Etienne are believed to want around £26million for the talented youngster, and Arsenal are reportedly trying to bring that price down as they have a very limited transfer budget this summer, thought to be less than £50m.

Moreover, the French side reportedly have requested that the defender be loaned back to the club if a deal is done, but the Gunners are keen to keep Saliba and quickly promote him into the first team which apparently is the only stumbling block right now.

The Gunners will have to make do without Champions League next season after failing to finish in the Premier League’s top four. They had the chance to secure a spot in Europe’s elite club competition by winning the Europa League final last month but were thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea.

Emery wants to address a number of positions within his squad - most notably in defence. The Gunners are expected to make some massive changes in the squad which could also see them selling as many as seven stars.

More ARSENAL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 24 - June 18 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue