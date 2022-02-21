Football
Arsenal among clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven talent Cody Gakpo

By

Bengaluru, Feb 21: PSV youngster Cody Gakpo is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs across Europe after enjoying a breakthrough year with PSV this season.

The 22-year is considered one of the brightest talents to emerge from Dutch football in some time. Manchester City and Liverpool were earlier linked with the youngster before they signed Julian Alvarez and Luis Diaz respectively.

Arsenal were also linked with the attacker following Aubameyang's exit. However, no concrete talks took place. But the club are likely to renew their interest in him next summer with PSV director of football John de Jong now admitting he is unsure how long they can keep him.

Gakpo's brilliant season so far

A product of the PSV youth academy, the Dutch winger has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since breaking into the senior team in 2018. He has already featured over 120 matches for the club, scoring 34 goals while providing 31 assists.

However, the ongoing campaign has been his most prolific so far. He has notched up 13 goals and provided as many assists in 32 games across all competitions which is almost over 30% of their goals involvement. His performances in front of goal is one of the big reasons the club is still in the title race.

Playing Style

A left-winger by trade but Gakpo can play anywhere across the frontline making him an asset for any manager. The youngster has enthralled the onlookers with his pace and ability to take on the defenders. He is also pretty clinical in front of goals.

Good option for the Gunners?

Arsenal are in dire need of adding attackers to their front line after the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Moreover, the club could also see the departure of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next summer. As a result, the Gunners are looking for attackers who can also be deployed in the wings and Gakpo's profile perfectly fits the bill.

But the 22-year-old could cost a fortune, considering his current long-term contract with PSV until 2026 coupled with the interest from a host of top clubs. So it will be interesting to see how Arsenal come into the equation during the summer window.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 16:12 [IST]
