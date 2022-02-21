Arsenal among clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven talent Cody Gakpo

Bengaluru, Feb 21: PSV youngster Cody Gakpo is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs across Europe after enjoying a breakthrough year with PSV this season.
The
22-year
is
considered
one
of
the
brightest
talents
to
emerge
from
Dutch
football
in
some
time.
Manchester
City
and
Liverpool
were
earlier
linked
with
the
youngster
before
they
signed
Julian
Alvarez
and
Luis
Diaz
respectively.
Arsenal were also linked with the attacker following Aubameyang's exit. However, no concrete talks took place. But the club are likely to renew their interest in him next summer with PSV director of football John de Jong now admitting he is unsure how long they can keep him.
Gakpo's brilliant season so far
A product of the PSV youth academy, the Dutch winger has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since breaking into the senior team in 2018. He has already featured over 120 matches for the club, scoring 34 goals while providing 31 assists.
However,
the
ongoing
campaign
has
been
his
most
prolific
so
far.
He
has
notched
up
13
goals
and
provided
as
many
assists
in
32
games
across
all
competitions
which
is
almost
over
30%
of
their
goals
involvement.
His
performances
in
front
of
goal
is
one
of
the
big
reasons
the
club
is
still
in
the
title
race.
Playing Style
A left-winger by trade but Gakpo can play anywhere across the frontline making him an asset for any manager. The youngster has enthralled the onlookers with his pace and ability to take on the defenders. He is also pretty clinical in front of goals.
Good option for the Gunners?
Arsenal are in dire need of adding attackers to their front line after the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Moreover, the club could also see the departure of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next summer. As a result, the Gunners are looking for attackers who can also be deployed in the wings and Gakpo's profile perfectly fits the bill.
But the 22-year-old could cost a fortune, considering his current long-term contract with PSV until 2026 coupled with the interest from a host of top clubs. So it will be interesting to see how Arsenal come into the equation during the summer window.