Arsenal, West Ham United among those interested in M'Baye Niang

Bengaluru, July 29: Arsenal will go head to head against domestic rivals West Ham United to sign M'Baye Niang in this summer transfer window. The Gunners have already signed some new players to throw a title challenge in the English Premier League next season.
The new manager of Arsenal, Unai Emery wants his team to finish in the top four in the Premier League and the club management is trying to build up a strong squad with good backup options in this summer transfer window.
Niang has the experience of playing in the top level of Italian and French league football in last few seasons. So, he will certainly be a good addition to Unai Emery's side for the next season.
Niang started his football career at the youth academy of the Ligue 1 side Caen. The Senegalese international footballer signed his first professional contract for Caen in 2011 at the age of 16. In that season, Niang has made seven appearances for the Ligue 1 side and scored three goals in all competitions. In the next season, Niang made 23 appearances for Caen and scored twice.
Niang then joined AC Milan in the summer transfer window of 2012-13 season with a transfer fee of £3 million. In his first season at Milan, Niang was able to only one goal in his 24 appearances for the Italian side.
In the first half of the 2013-14 season, Niang was unable to score any goal in his nine appearances and the player was subsequently loaned out to Ligue 1 side Montpellier for the rest of the season.
Niang regained his form as he has scored five goals in 22 appearances for the Ligue 1 side. After the end of the loan period, Niang found it difficult to make his place in the starting lineup of AC Milan and he was again loaned out to Genoa in the summer transfer window of the 2014-15 season.
Niang also had a loan spell at Watford in the 2016-17 season. He struck twice in 16 appearances for the Premier League side.
Niang is now officially a player of Torino FC after too many loan spells as an AC Milan player. It is obvious that Niang will not take much time to adapt in the new side as he has the experience of playing for various clubs throughout his career.
The 23-year-old is undoubtedly a prolific goalscorer and he has a very bright future ahead. Niang will certainly be a good addition for the Gunners as the combination of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Niang up front will make them a serious contender to win the Premier League next season.
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is also keen on signing up Niang for his side. However, Nice has also reportedly made a bid for the Senegalese footballer, according to reports in Italian media.