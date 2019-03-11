Football

Arsenal to battle Spanish duo for Ajax defender Tagliafico

By
Argentina and Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico
Bengluru, March 11: Arsenal are set to battle it out with Spanish duo Atletico and Real Madrid for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Gunners have long kept their eye on the £8million-rated left-back and have earmarked him as a potential summer recruit as they look to strengthen their squad. However, reports claim that La Liga side Atletico Madrid have also made the Argentine one of their top targets over the close season.

And it was reported last month that their local rivals Real have also got the full-back on their list of options as they search for a left-sided player for the next campaign.

Tagliafico, 26, played a key role in Ajax's shocking 4-1 victory at the Bernabeu over Real Madrid on Tuesday and is believed to have convinced the European champions.

With 12 caps under his belt, he is also a regular for Argentina and has held onto his place in the squad despite a major overhaul carried out by new coach Lionel Scaloni.

The Gunners are facing a daunting task in convincing Tagliafico to a summer swoop to the Emirates as he has previously spoken of his desire to play in La Liga.

He said ahead of the clash with Real: "Before I came to Ajax, we talked about the possibility of La Liga because it is a league I like and a very competitive one."

And the Gunners are understood to have already seen a bid for Tagliafico rejected when they made an £8m offer for the left-back back in October.

The Ajax ace also welcomed an interest from Atletico coach, and fellow Argentine, Diego Simeone.

He said: "If Simeone is interested in me and really wants me it means I'm doing well but the important thing now though is to think about Ajax."

The prolific left-back has scored five goals for Ajax this season, and assisted in a further five.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
