Arsenal eager to sign Hakim Ziyech: Is the move financially feasible for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Arsenal's aspiration of signing Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech have been handed a boost after the winger was reportedly told he can leave this month but only for the right price.
Ziyech notched 21 goals and registered 18 assists across all competitions last season to become one of the standout players of the Dutch champions' excellent run to the Champions League semi-final as well as to the League winning campaign. His form has escalated this season too. The Moroccan international has already notched up 13 assists in 18 games - a tally only exceeded by teammate Dusan Tadic.
In the last three and a half years, he has racked up 176 goal involvements in just 212 matches in the Dutch top-flight which is quite stunning too.
Arsenal were linked with the attacker last Summer following his outstanding season although they chose to spend money elsewhere. However, now with Ajax open to selling the player the Gunners reportedly have shown interest in him again.
However, as per Calciomercato, the Gunners have to spend a big fortune, around £43 million if they want to land him in January. The Moroccan international's contract with the Dutch club expires in 2022, having signed an extension last year and without any big offer, the Dutch side are unlikely to part ways with the player.
Should Arsenal spend big for him in January?
Ziyech is currently in the best form and arguably would improve the Gunners squad to a large extent. Arsenal did not replace their star attacker Mkhitaryan in the Summer after letting him go on loan to Roma and the Ajax attacker could certainly fill up better.
He can play anywhere across the final third and his sheer technical quality and quick feet makes him a worthy target for Arsenal. He would certainly fit the bill at Arsenal and add more attacking depth to Arteta's squad.
Given the current market trend, £43 million is not a big fee for a player like him who already has loads of experience in Europe and has been instrumental in Ajax winning several trophies. But in the January window Arsenal's priority could turn out to be different.
Arsenal are a club in shambles at the moment and need a serious overhaul in the next few transfer windows, mostly in the backline. The Gunners are likely to operate with a low budget in January and after an injury to Calum Chambers signing a defender would likely remain a priority.
At such moment splashing out such a big fee for Ziyech looks quite difficult but Arsenal could try to offload their unwanted players to include some more budget to the transfer kitty. But still, the transfer as of now looks unconvincing.