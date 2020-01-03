Football
Arsenal eye Juventus star Rabiot - A good deal?

By
Adrien Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot has been in Arsenal's wishlist for quite some time.

Kolkata, January 3: Arsenal could be allowed to sign Adrien Rabiot for just £25m if reports in England are to be believed.

The Gunners could lose their former skipper Granit Xhaka and had been looking to sign Rabiot as a replacement of the Swiss international. And, they would surely be encouraged with the fact that Juventus are ready to sell Rabiot for a fee around just £25m.

Rabiot has been in Arsenal's wishlist for quite some time now and it is reported that new coack Mikel Arteta has also given his green light to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates.

Everton are also keen on the 24-year-old midfielder with Carlo Ancelotti formerly managing the Frenchman at Paris Saint-Germain, but Arsenal are confident that they can beat the Toffees.

Arsenal are in desperate need for quality in the middle and Rabiot is someone who would walk into the starting XI of the Gunners.

Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have not been consistent enough in the middle, which is one of the reasons why Arsenal is languishing 10th in Premier League table.

Points Table | Results | Fixtures

Still just 24 years of age, Rabiot is yet to reach his best and it would be a good deal for Arsenal if they can ensure that it comes at the Emirates. A player like the Frenchman that too for just £25m would be an absolute no-brainer.

Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
