Arsenal want Napoli midfielder to replace Welsh wizard Aaron Ramsey

London, Oct 3: Premier League giants Arsenal are tracking Napoli star midfielder Piotr Zielinski, according to reports in Italy.
Newly-appointed Gunners boss Unai Emery has identified the 24-year-old attacking midfielder as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is looking increasingly likely to head out of the club next summer on a free transfer.
The Welsh international could sign a pre-contract with an overseas club in January as he is a free agent next summer and has already been linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid.
But Emery could look to offload the Welshman in January to help raise funds for the Polish international, who is valued at £30million, as he looks to continue to overhaul the squad inherited from Arsene Wenger.
Reports in Italy claim that Emery has earmarked Zielinski as an ideal candidate to help improve the Gunners' goal haul from midfield.
Zielinski moved to Naples in 2016 after parent club Udinese moved him on after two seasons on loan at Empoli for £14million, and has scored 11 goals in 74 appearances since the switch.
Liverpool have also been linked with the midfielder in the past who has scored six goals in 37 appearances for his country.
After finishing second behind serial champions Juventus last season, Napoli are determined to hold onto their squad in order to push harder for the title.
Boss Carlo Ancelotti will not want to lose any of his star players while they fight for the title and look to make an impact in the Champions League.
And with Zielinski contracted at the Stadio San Paolo until 2021, it will take a huge bid from the Premier League side to test their resolve during the winter transfer window.
Zielinski is a versatile player who can play as a number eight, number ten or even on the flanks and would be a great addition to the Arsenal side who are in dire need of quality in the middle of the park.