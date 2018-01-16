Arsenal flop Debuchy linked with move back to France

Bengaluru, January 16: Arsenal outcast Mathieu Debuchy is in talks with Saint-Etienne over a potential move, according to reports in England and France.
The French right-back has struggled to cement his place as the Gunners first-choice with Hector Bellerin preferred by boss Arsene Wenger.
Now, reports are claiming that the 32-year-old is ready to end his Emirates nightmare and move to Ligue 1.
After a torrid time at the Emirates, the Frenchman has made the most of opportunties in the Europa League and EFL Cup.
And now he hopes to finally secure a move away after several potential switches collapsed at the last minute in the last few transfer windows.
Debuchy admitted last month he intends to leave in the January transfer window.
He told RMC Sport: “I want to leave, to find a new challenge in January.
“The fact I’m playing well will give me opportunities.
“We’ll see if there are good opportunities in the transfer window. I’m open.”
The Frenchman has played just 13 league games for Arsenal since arriving from Newcastle United in 2014.
When he arrived, he was one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and was also the first-choice of the French national team but his career has gone down and down at the Emirates.
Even though he is 32 now, he is hoping to revive his reputation in his homeland and the move will give him the opportunity.
Arsenal will be happy to see him leave for whatever little fee they get for him.
The Gunners need to rebuild their squad with a host of players likely to leave and for that, Wenger needs to get rid of some fringe players like Debuchy and a few others.