Arsenal identify Herrera as replacement for departing star

Bengaluru, October 8: North London giants Arsenal are lining up Porto skipper Hector Herrera as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.
It is understood the Gunners are keen to make a move for the Porto captain in the new year.
According to reliable Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal sent a scout to watch Herrera in action for his club in the Champions League last week.
The Mexican's contract runs out next summer meaning he would be able to move for a cut-price fee in January or can negotiate a pre-contract Bosman agreement to move in the summer.
But Arsenal may face competition from Real Madrid with manager Julen Lopetegui meeting with the midfielder during the last international break.
The pair worked together at Porto between 2014 and 2016 and a reunion could be in the pipeline.
The combative midfielder has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Fulham, meaning Arsenal may have some competition for his signature.
The Mexican international was one of his country's standout performers at the World Cup this summer
Just like Herrera, Ramsey's deal at the Emirates expires in June and is expected to leave Arsenal next year. The Welshman's agent appeared to confirm Ramsey's departure with a series of deleted tweets this week.
Avid Sports & Entertainment Group claimed that Ramsey has "no other option" but to find a new club this summer.
Talks over a new deal for Ramsey are believed to have broken down in recent weeks, leaving Ramsey free to negotiate a move away from the club in January.
Should an English team want to sign him, they would have to wait until the summer to bring the Welshman in on a free transfer, unless they agree a deal with Arsenal beforehand.