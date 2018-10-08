Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Arsenal identify Herrera as replacement for departing star

By
Porto skipper Hector Herrera
Porto skipper Hector Herrera

Bengaluru, October 8: North London giants Arsenal are lining up Porto skipper Hector Herrera as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.

It is understood the Gunners are keen to make a move for the Porto captain in the new year.

According to reliable Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal sent a scout to watch Herrera in action for his club in the Champions League last week.

The Mexican's contract runs out next summer meaning he would be able to move for a cut-price fee in January or can negotiate a pre-contract Bosman agreement to move in the summer.

But Arsenal may face competition from Real Madrid with manager Julen Lopetegui meeting with the midfielder during the last international break.

The pair worked together at Porto between 2014 and 2016 and a reunion could be in the pipeline.

The combative midfielder has also attracted interest from ​Real Madrid, ​Inter Milan and ​Fulham, meaning Arsenal may have some competition for his signature.

The Mexican international was one of his country's standout performers at the World Cup this summer

Just like Herrera, Ramsey's deal at the Emirates expires in June and is expected to leave Arsenal next year. The Welshman's agent appeared to confirm Ramsey's departure with a series of deleted tweets this week.

Avid Sports & Entertainment Group claimed that Ramsey has "no other option" but to find a new club this summer.

Talks over a new deal for Ramsey are believed to have broken down in recent weeks, leaving Ramsey free to negotiate a move away from the club in January.

Should an English team want to sign him, they would have to wait until the summer to bring the Welshman in on a free transfer, unless they agree a deal with Arsenal beforehand.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: PAK 255/3 (90.0 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue