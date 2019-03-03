Arsenal keen on £4m swoop for Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli

London, March 3: Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli with a £4m offer in the Summer, according to reports originating in the United Kingdom.
Emery is assumed to address a number of positions within his squad in Summer - most notably in defence - but the latest rumour is regarding the talk of a move for Ituano attacker Gabriel Martinelli.
Reported as a fast and skilled player who is comfortable playing as a second striker or as a winger with an eye for goal, the Brazilian hotshot could be the exact type of player many Arsenal fans have been crying out for in recent years.
According to @ABolaBrasil, Arsenal have intensified efforts to sign 17 year old striker Gabriel Martinelli who plays for Ituano. Closely followed by Brazilian clubs like Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Santos he had a trial at Manchester United in 2017. #AFC pic.twitter.com/g2pwhpjyv3— Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) March 1, 2019
Emery always has an eye for young talents. In last Summer, he too shelled out money for youngster Guendouzi from French second division side who certainly has been a hit. Now in the coming transfer window, he could again follow the similar path.
The teenager, who turns 18 in June, started his career with Corinthians but has spent the last four years in the academy at Ituano. Nine games into the 2019 Campeonato Paulista, he’s currently the competition’s top assist provider with a total of three, while he’s also scored three goals as well.
Following his rise, he now has been vividly wanted by Brazilian side like Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Santos, Flamengo and Palmeiras but apparently, the attacker is looking to play at Europe direct.
Arsenal have reportedly lately made a £4m bid but could have to increase the amount as the Brazilian side clearly now aim to cash in on the teenage prodigy.
The player is valued at around €10m which certainly is out of the reach of any Brazilian sides thus leaving other European sides as clear favourites for the player.
The attacker thus is reportedly close to obtaining an Italian passport which would be a big boost to those sides monitoring him in Europe as he would be able to secure a work permit.
The youngster, however, is not new to English surface as earlier he had trials at Manchester United in 2017. However, a could not be completed but scouts have since monitored him closely. Later he was also invited by Barcelona to train with the club but there too nothing concluded.
Should he make a move, he will be the next product of Brazilian football after Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Richarlison who have all made the switch to Europe at a relatively tender age.