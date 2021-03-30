Arsenal keeping close eye on Real Betis star midfielder: A good prospect for Arteta?

Bengaluru, March 30: One of the standout midfielders in La Liga this campaign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is attracting interests from Arsenal.
Some of the recent reports in Spain have suggested that the Gunners have been watching the player for some time and are prepared to make a move for the 26-year-old when the window opens in the summer. The defensive midfielder could emerge as a potential replacement for struggling Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move away from Emirates.
His career so far
Rodriguez started his football career with Argentine giants River Plate as a youngster. However, due to the lack of gametime, he hopped to Mexico to try his luck. The apparent decision changed his life. He first caught the eye playing for Mexican outfit Tijuana and a year later joined giants Club America. He was named Mexican Player of the Year the same year as Club America lifted the title. While his impressive displays also caught the eye of Real Betis, who signed him for just £2.7m in January 2020.
Since arriving in Spain, he took a little time to adapt to the new environment and has been a mainstay in the Los Verdiblancos lineup since then. After guiding the club out of the relegation zone last season, this season, he has played a key role in giving them the hope of possibly qualifying for the Europa League, featuring 28 times in all competitions.
Playing Style
The 26-year-old plays as a defensive midfielder in the side and mostly helps in winning the ball back for his team-mates. He doesn't advance too often in attack but likes to hold possession and help progress the ball further up the pitch. He has averaged 2.5 tackles per game this season which is the fifth highest in the division which speaks the volume of his role.
Transfer Fee
Rodriguez has a £68million release clause in his contract, however, reports have suggested that Betis could sell him for cheaper due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Arsenal's chance of getting him
Arsenal could sell a bunch of midfielders this summer with Mohamed El-Neny, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torrieira all set for an exit. Granit Xhaka too could be shown the exit door. As a result, Rodriguez could be a welcome addition. However, there's no doubt the Gunners won't splash out the reported release clause and a move can only befall if Betis lower their price.