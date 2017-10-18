Arsenal to launch bid for AC Milan star Andre Silva

Bengaluru, October 18: Arsenal could turn out to be major beneficiaries of AC Milan being unable to impress this season as their long-term target Andre Silva could be up for grabs once again.
The young and talented Portuguese striker was a major transfer target for the Gunners during the summer window, but they missed out when the big-spending Rossoneri made him their record signing at £33million.
However, the Italian giants have failed to live up to the expectations despite spending big. They have already lost half of their league games so far this campaign and are already much behind their rivals for Champions League qualification.
The mega-spending owners of the Rossoneri had demanded Champions League qualification at any cost and if the side fails to deliver, we could see them losing their best players like Silva and many more.
Arsenal are expected to lose both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the summer and Silva would be a big capture by them which they will need.
Milan started the season with back-to-back wins, but have since lost four of the next six matches including the dramatic 3-2 reverse in the derby.
Failure to challenge this season has had a disastrous effect off the pitch, with Adidas and Audi cutting deals with the club and the club could face a serious trouble financially due to it as a result.
Puma have become their new kit sponsors but for only the half amount of money of Adidas.
It is certain that Juventus will surely get a top-four place even if they somehow miss the title. Inter and Napoli are doing pretty well too while Lazio and Roma are not far behind either.
It looks like an uphill task for Vincenzo Montella's men to get into the Champions League next season and that could see stars like Silva, Suso and a few others on their way out.