Arsenal line up Juve goalkeeper Emil Audero as Petr Cech replacement

Bengaluru, January 23: Arsenal are keeping tabs on Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero following an impressive season in Serie A as they look to replace Petr Cech in the Summer, according to reports.
Former Czech Republic international goalkeeper Cech will leave Arsenal at the end of the season having announced his retirement from football last week and 22-year-old Audero has emerged as a possible replacement of him to compete with first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.
The Indonesian-born stopper is spending this season on loan at Sampdoria from Juventus where he has played every minute in Serie A so far and his impressive campaign has caught the eye of the Gunners' management.
He has conceded 26 goals this season but has kept seven clean sheets, including a 3-0 win over Napoli early in the campaign.
Arsenal have contacted Sampdoria for goalkeeper Audero, according to Sky Italy— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 21, 2019
Audero joined Juventus' youth system in 2008 at the age of 11 and six years later was called up to the first team by manager Massimiliano Allegri for the very first time. He, however, played only one time for the Old Lady. The shot-stopper impressed on loan at Serie B side Venezia last season before making the move to Sampdoria in the summer.
Audero has represented Italy all the way up from the U15s to the U21s and a senior call-up looks on the cards in the future if he keeps up his impressive form.
However, it's unlikely that he has a future with the Old Lady. Juventus already have two shot-stoppers in their team with Szczesny and Perin and both of them looked to have settled their position. The youngster thus may be tempted to move in from his boyhood side in order to boost his chances of regular game-time.
Moreover, with his contract set to expire in Summer and renewal talks on the cards, the player has now attracted interests from various clubs, including the Premier League. Sampdoria although have the option to buy the goalkeeper at the end of the season but according to reports, Arsenal are in the race to sign him on a free deal.
The 22-year-old, however, is expected only to arrive in Summer because Gunners boss Emery has already admitted that the club doesn't have the funds to make any signings and must rely on any loan deals this winter.
Arsenal are reportedly working on a loan deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez while they are expected to dip in the market for another loan deal following right-back Hector Bellerin's season-ending injury.