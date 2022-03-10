Arsenal linked with Barcelona star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 10: As per reports in England, Arsenal are considering a move for versatile Spanish international Sergi Roberto. The 30-year-old has his contract with his boyhood club Barcelona expiring this summer and is widely expected to make a departure from Camp Nou on a free transfer.
Roberto has spent his entire career on the books of the Blaugrana having come through the youth ranks of the club. He has been at the club for more than a decade having made a total of 316 appearances in Barcelona colours scoring 12 goals and assisting another 37. The Spaniard has won everything at club level for the Camp Nou side including six LaLiga titles, six Copa del Reys and two Champions Leagues.
Aged 30 right now and with plenty of experience at the highest level for one of the biggest clubs in world football, there is every reason for any top club to want the 11-time capped Spanish international on a free transfer. However, from the viewpoint of Arsenal, a move for Roberto does not fully make sense due to a number of factors.
One could argue that Arteta could benefit from having someone as experienced as Roberto in their books with the core of his squad very young but Roberto is likely to command massive wages and Arsenal do not have the best history with players on astronomical wages. Arteta is finally sorting out the poor wage structure at the Emirates and getting Roberto would disrupt it once again.
Roberto would be an asset to any club thanks to his versatility as the Spaniard looks at home at either right-back or central midfield. However, the Spaniard is unlikely to be a starter for the Gunners at either of the two positions. Mikel Arteta could utilize the wages of the Spaniard to address other areas of his squad.