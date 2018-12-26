Arsenal look to sign Chelsea outcast Gary Cahill

Bengaluru, December 26: Premier League giants Arsenal are shock favourites to land Chelsea outcast Gary Cahill in January.
Cahill, 33, has played just seven times this season and only once in the Premier League.
Arsenal are in dire need of reinforcements at the back and have set their eyes on their cross town rivals Chelsea’s Cahill.
Unai Emery currently has six defenders out of action with Rob Holding even ruled out for the season.
Now, the Spaniard is thought to be considering a cut-price deal for Cahill in a bid to add some much-needed experience to a makeshift back line.
On a potential transfer, reports in London claimed: "It's a deal that would suit all parties.
"As we edge closer to the winter transfer window, it's looking increasingly likely Cahill will end up an Arsenal player."
Southampton have also shown an interest in the ex-England star as well as Championship sides Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.
However, Arsenal are a much bigger side than Cahill's other suitors and the Gunners should be hopeful that they can notch up a deal.
Meanwhile, Arsenal fans are excited after another defensive target, Fernando Calero, revealed he was in London.
The Real Valladolid defender, 23, has been tipped to join the Gunners in January. And last night shared a snap of himself in the capital, staying at the H10 Waterloo hotel on Southbank.
Arsenal and Chelsea are level on points in the League right now but Chelsea are fourth thanks to a superior goal difference.
From what it seems, the battle for the fourth place is likely to stay between the two London giants which could be a reason for Chelsea to not let Arsenal strengthen in the department which they are weak in.