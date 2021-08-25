Arsenal look to sell these five players before the transfer deadline

Bengaluru, August 25: Arsenal have made plenty of moves in the market this summer with the Gunners having welcomed five new players already to the Emirates Stadium. But still, plenty could happen between now and the end of the transfer window.
The Gunners could still make one or two additions to the side, however, as per reports, the main focus now will be to ship off some deadwood.
The club has already sold Joe Willock to Newcastle, while Willian Borges is also reportedly close to leaving the club following a termination of his current contract.
Meanwhile youngsters likes Willam Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos have left the club on season-long loan deals.
And the exodus doesn't stop there as rumours suggest there could be as many as five players that could leave before the deadline. Here are the players who could leave Arsenal:
1. Hector Bellerin
The right-back has been in and out of the side over the last few years and is thought to be keen on a move. While Inter held talks over a possible move, an agreement could not be reached.
A swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier has been mooted. It now remains to be seen whether he decides to stay put or seeks a new challenge before of the deadline.
2. Sead Kolasinac
The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Schalke and is surplus to requirements in north London. He has one year left in his deal and is almost sure to leave the club. He has been linked with Fenerbahce over a move while there has been interest from Bundesliga as well.
3. Ainsley Maitland-Niles
The England international is another in the bunch of Gunners players who face an uncertain future at the club. He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom after spending most of the time on the bench under Arteta.
However, the 23-year-old has not been short of suitors. Burnley, Southampton and Leicester City all have reportedly enquired about him and he is likely to make a move this week.
4. Lucas Torreira
The Uruguay international too is not part of Arteta's plans for the new season after spending last season on loan at Atletico Madrid. The player however now wishes to return to Italy and has been strongly linked with Fiorentina.
5. Eddie Nketiah
The 22-year-old may be sidelined by an ankle injury but there’s still a high chance he could leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes next week. The youngster will be out of contract next summer after the Gunners failed to convince him to sign a new deal.
Arsenal are now likely to cash in on him ahead of the deadline and reportedly have put a £10 million valuation. Crystal Palace and Brighton both have shown interest.