Arsenal want Juventus defender also wanted by Man Utd

By
Medhi Benatia
Medhi Benatia is much in demand among Premier League clubs

Kolkata, November 9: Arsenal are reportedly looking to snatch Juventus defender Medhi Benatia to the Emirates in January as they leapfrog Manchester United in the hunt to sign him.

The Moroccan international is a peripheral figure under Massimiliano Allegri, featuring in just four Serie A matches this campaign.

And according to Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners are vying to bring him to North London in the winter transfer window as Unai Emery looks to build on his solid start with more defensive reinforcements

It has been reported that the Old Lady are demanding just £13m for the 31-year-old with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli all preferred instead of the former Bayern defender.

Reports in England claim that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keeping tabs on Benatia having failed to land a centre-back in the summer.

And the ex-Bayern Munich stalwart, who is tied down with the Serie A club until 2020, recently revealed he has grown frustrated of sitting on the bench at the Turin club.

Speaking to La Stampa, he said: “I’m struggling playing a game every now and then.

“Last year I did well because I had more consistency, unfortunately I don’t have it this year.

“It’s part of my job, and I work to always be ready, but it’s not a pleasant situation.”

While also adding: “It’s normal that I’m not enjoying it, I’m 31 and I want to play as much as possible.

“January? Let’s see what happens, how I’m used, if Juve still need me, if Allegri wants me.

“I’m available to the team, as long as I’m here I’ll give my all. If I’m needed in the Champions League I’ll be ready.”

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
