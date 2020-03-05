Football
Arsenal midfielder Torreira suffers fractured ankle

By
Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira is facing as lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his ankle at Fratton Park.

Bengaluru, March 5: Arsenal have revealed that Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured right ankle during the FA Cup fifth round win at Portsmouth.

Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton early in the game and the Uruguayan midfielder was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment.

The 24-year-old was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

Torreira in a brace and to be assessed in coming days, says Arsenal boss Arteta

No timeline was given for his return but the club said they were "awaiting further specialist reviews" before coming up with a recovery plan.

Arsenal, who play Sheffield United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup later this month, are at home to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Arsenal medical team also provided updates of other players on the injured list including Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney.

Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
