Arsenal midfielder Torreira suffers fractured ankle

Bengaluru, March 5: Arsenal have revealed that Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured right ankle during the FA Cup fifth round win at Portsmouth.
Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton early in the game and the Uruguayan midfielder was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment.
The 24-year-old was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.
Torreira in a brace and to be assessed in coming days, says Arsenal boss Arteta
No timeline was given for his return but the club said they were "awaiting further specialist reviews" before coming up with a recovery plan.
🗞 Here's our latest team news update ahead of #ARSWHU 👇— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 5, 2020
Arsenal, who play Sheffield United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup later this month, are at home to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Arsenal medical team also provided updates of other players on the injured list including Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney.