Arsenal outcast Welbeck wanted by Premier League trio

Written By: Sudip Banerjee
Arsenal and England forward Danny Welbeck
Arsenal and England forward Danny Welbeck

Bengaluru, August 7: Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth are all interested in giving Arsenal bench-warmer Danny Welbeck a lifeline to revive his career, according to reports in England.

The forward has reportedly been told that he will not be a first-team regular and find a way out of the North London club before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old only returned to training with the Gunners on Monday (August 6), following an extended post-World Cup break. But his return appears to be short lived, as Arsenal boss looks to cut-down the wage bill, following a summer of spending, as per reports in England.

The England international only played 11 minutes at the World Cup and has now fallen behind Alex Iwobi in the pecking order, after the Nigerian signed a new contract at the Emirates.

Welbeck's £115,000-a-week salary poses a headache for Emery, after splashing out £70million on new faces this summer already.

With just one year left on his contract, Arsenal will unlikely recoup the £16m they paid Manchester United for him four years ago, with the forward netting ten goals in 43 matches in all competitions last term.

Welbeck had also attracted interest from Turkish giants Besiktas, but has expressed his preference to stay in England.

Everton want to reunite him with ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott, while Saints and Bournemouth want the Three Lions ace to provide competition in the South Coast.

Meanwhile, Welbeck could be joined out of Emirates Stadium by fellow striker Lucas Perez, who is wanted by West Ham United.

Both the strikers are far behind Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order and Emery is happy to cash in on both of them before the transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, the Gunners also face a struggle to keep hold onto their star midfielder Aaron Ramsey amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 10:26 [IST]
