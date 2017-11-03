Arsenal prepare raid on local rivals Chelsea for Musonda

Bengaluru, November 3: North London giants Arsenal are planning a sensational swoop for Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda, according to reports in England.
The 21-year-old has only featured in five games for The Blues this season, only two of them being from the start both in the Carabao Cup. The youngster turned down the chance to go out on loan this summer, instead wanted to challenge for a first-team spot.
But now that hasn't materialised and he is ready to quit Stamford Bridge for pastures anew, according to Foot Mercato.
The French news-site reports that "Charly has informed Chelsea that he will not extend , regardless of the proposal and that he will seek to leave the club in January.
The youngster's contract expires in June 2019, but the London club could well seek to cut their ties and get a fee for him. That has alerted Chelsea’s local rivals Arsenal as Wenger looks to rebuild his side with uncertain futures of a number of star players at the club including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
Foot Mercato adds that Musonda "believes it is time for him to play football regularly" and that he "sees no hope of having much more play time than he is currently getting" at the club.
However, it seems very unlikely that even Arsenal can offer the 21-year-old a regular place in their starting XI.
It is reported that the Gunners are "ready to make a firm offer to Chelsea" for Musonda in January.
The fleet-footed winger has been at Chelsea since the age of 15, but could be set to swap West London for North London.
Reports from the last month claimed that Chelsea wanted to tie Musonda down to a new long-term deal, to ward off Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.
The Standard claimed the Blues wanted to open talks with the Belgium under-21 ace over an extension to the current contract that ends in 2019.
After being promoted from the academy, Musonda signed a four-year contract in 2015 worth £12,000-a-week and spent 2016 on loan at Real Betis where he impressed but his spell was cut short when playing time reduced under Gus Poyet.