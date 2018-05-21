Arsenal's Cazorla heading back to Villarreal

Kolkata, May 21: Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, who is a free agent, has been reportedly offered a chance to join his former side Villareal in the summer, with the Gunners not keen to give the Spaniard a new deal.
Cazorla has been out of action since the 6-0 UEFA Champions League victory against Ludogorets in October 2016.
At first, it was presumed that the injury was not that serious, but later he had to undergo a series of operations when an infection almost led to him having his foot amputated.
The former Malaga player's condition since the last operation has stabilised and he has now has been declared fully fit by the medical team.
Cazorla is training again after a 19-month gap and featured with the senior Arsenal squad in warm-up sessions recently.
The 33-year-old's contract though is set to end this summer. Arsene Wenger, who left the club after a 22-year coaching stint had earlier claimed that he may be offered a new contract.
But till now no fresh contract talks have appeared and apparently Cazorla, who joined Arsenal in 2012 is on his way out of the North London club.
But in the meantime, his former side Villarreal have reportedly come forward and offered him a chance to return to competitive action and be a part of their pre-season campaign.
According to reports in Spanish media, Villarreal's President Fernando Roig and his son Fernando Roig Negueroles want to see the Spaniard wearing the Yellow Submarine shirt once again provides the player succeeds to prove his fitness. The grapevine is that Cazorla will be offered a one-year contract.
Cazorla had spent eight years with the La Liga side over two spells and has been a fan favourite at El Madrigal―now known as the Estadio de la Ceramica. He played 241 matches for them, scoring 34 goals and assisting in 35.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.