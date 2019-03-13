Arsenal send scouts to watch AC Milan star Suso

Bengaluru, March 13: Arsenal are believed to be monitoring AC Milan forward Suso and have sent scouts to watch him in action twice within a month, according to reports in Italy.
Although they have scouted the Spaniard, it is understood the cash-strapped Gunners' top transfer target remains Roma star Cengiz Under due to the bigger fee Suso would command.
According to reliable Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal scouts were in the stands last weekend to see Suso in action at Chievo after watching him against Cagliari last month.
The winger, 25, is enjoying a good season at the San Siro with six goals and seven assists to his name for Gennaro Gattuso's side. But while there certainly appears to be interest in the former Liverpool wideman, who managed just one League Cup goal during his time in England, Arsenal remain more keen on Under.
The pacey Roma winger, 21, had been in fine form this season but injuries have kept him out of action since January. His six goals, three of which have come in the Champions League, and nine assists have grabbed the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
It is no surprise that the Gunners are keen to bring in a wide attacker this summer.
The Gunners boss Unai Emery will want someone who can shine in either his three-man attack or as part of a trio behind a central striker.
With Aaron Ramsey heading to Italy, Mesut Ozil struggling to fit into the system and Alex Iwobi not quite hitting the heights many are expecting on a consistent basis, it is understandable that Arsenal want to dip into the transfer market.
Although the Gunners may have their eyes on the likes of Suso and Under, but it is unclear if they will be able to afford such signings this summer. Reports suggest Emery will have just £40million to spend, with a defender and a Petr Cech replacement already on his shopping list.