Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey buys Wales’ most expensive house for over £1million discount

London, Dec 29: Aaron Ramsey, who is currently out injured for three weeks running at Arsenal, might have been dealing to get back his required fitness to be on the field soon but his recent off-field activity now has made the headlines after the midfielder bought Wales' most expensive house for £3.1m following a £1m discount.
According to Daily Mirror, the Arsenal star was house hunting for a long time in his native place since the last couple of months and now has acquired the beautiful five-bedroom mansion in an exclusive suburb of Cardiff for £3.1m.
Astonishingly, he got hold of the prized possession after having a £1.4 million discount which was on the market for £4.5m.
The midfielder bought the house on his 27th birthday on Boxing Day which is as per Land Registry records of Wales is the highest price house sale in Wales in 2017.
An avid lover of golf, the longhouse boasts a three-hole golf course, tennis court, gardens with fountains, a five-star hotel standard outdoor pool with hot tub and sauna and is only several miles away from his childhood home in Caerphilly.
The 12,000 sq ft property in 20 acres of land also features a snooker room, a gymnasium with steam room and a lake. The property also tailored for a helicopter pad which implies that a journey to his Arsenal training ground will be just an hour away.
Ramsey was having a fantastic campaign so far as he already registered three goals and six assists to his name before picking up a hamstring injury against Southampton on December 9.
He also scored the winner against Chelsea last season in the FA Cup final helping the Gunners to win the trophy a record number of 13 times which also establishes an impressive 2017 for him.