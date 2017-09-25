Arsenal step up interest in Bundesliga sensation

Bengaluru, September 25: Arsenal reportedly step-up their interest in Schalke and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka in order to strenghthen the weak midfield.
The 22-year-old is on the wishlist of a number of Europe’s biggest clubs which is hardly a surprise.
The German’s contract with his boyhood club Schalke is set to expire in the summer of 2018 which makes him one of the most wanted players right now.
Goretzka is a rated among the best young midfielders in the world and in recent times, he has been extremely impressive for Schalke and Germany and it is quite obvious that almost every top club in Europe will want to sign him on a free transfer.
The Mirror are claiming that Arsene Wenger is a huge admirer of the German midfield maestro and he has sent his top scouts to monitor his performances.
Goretzka is not believed to be wanting to stay with the Bundesliga side and will not agree an extension which has alerted several teams from around the continent.
But Arsenal appear to be trying to push ahead of their rivals with Wenger’s talent spotters attending the star’s last few matches.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern are all among the suitors for Goretzka but Arsenal are looking to secure an early deal with the German Confederations Cup winner.
Reports in Germany are claiming that Goretzka is angling after a move away and he is said to hoping that Barcelona or Bayern Munich come in for his services.
However, Wenger is looking to offer the best financial package to the Schalke star in order to persuade him to join the Gunners.
Arsenal are set to lose Alexis Sanchez for free this summer and could also lose Mesut Ozil for nothing. A free transfer for Goretzka would definitely heal their financial department a bit however, it won’t be easy at all.