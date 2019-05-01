Arsenal target Dennis Praet as alternative to Nicola Barella

Bengaluru, May 1: Arsenal are reportedly set to raid Sampdoria for the second year running as they look to lure midfielder Dennis Praet to the Emirates.
The Gunners signed Uruguayan international Lucas Torreira from the Serie A side last summer, and they are poised to take one of their best players yet again.
Unai Emery is desperate to replace Aaron Ramsey at the end of the season with the Welsh maestro set to link up with Juventus on a free transfer.
The North London side had been looking at Cagliari ace Nicola Barella, but the Serie A club have priced him at £43million, which may have put off Arsenal.
With the Gunners in danger of missing out on Champions League football, they cannot afford to splash the cash unless Emery offloads a number of players.
According to reports in England, Praet has been identified as a cheaper alternative to Barella, with the Belgian available for £21.5m.
They claim that an Arsenal scout was in attendance to watch the 24-year-old in action during the 2-1 defeat against Lazio on Sunday (April 28).
While they also state that the Europa League semi-finalists are favourites to land him should Emery give the club the green light to secure his services.
However, they reportedly face competition from the Old Lady to nab the ex-Anderlecht ace, who has chipped in with two goals and two assists in 33 games this season.
Praet, capped three times by the Belgian national team, was chased by Arsenal last year too, but the club opted to sign Torreira instead.
While, Newcastle were believed to have had a £17.5million knocked back by Sampdroia in 2017.
Praet is a versatile midfielder who can play either as a number ten or a number eight. He is also well capable of playing on either flank but the Gunners should be content with his services in the middle of the park as that is the position they are desperately lacking quality.