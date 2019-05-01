Arsenal target desperate to leave Bournemouth

Bengaluru, May 1: In-demand winger Ryan Fraser wants to quit Bournemouth for a top-six club this summer, according to reports in England.
The Cherries winger has enjoyed a brilliant season to catch the eye of Arsenal among other Premier League giants.
Reports in england claim that the 25-year-old is now hoping to leave at the end of the season instead of running his contract down. He enters the last year of his current deal and has not held talks with Bournemouth chiefs.
Fraser has scored seven times and laid on 13 assists for the Cherries this season in the Premier League. His haul means he is on par with Eden Hazard for providing goals and ahead of Raheem Sterling who won Football Writers' Premier League Player of the Year earlier this week.
The seven-cap Scottish international now hopes to move to the next level and will have plenty of suitors.
Asked recently about being linked to Arsenal, Fraser replied: “I'm not going to lie, it's very nice.
“It means you are are doing something right.
“They are a huge club, a massive club.”
If Bournemouth are unable to tie Fraser down on a new deal, they are likely to sell if a decent offer comes in which is likely.
Eddie Howe would then be able to reinvest in his squad after securing another season in the top flight.
Arsenal's ardent rivals Chelsea have also now joined the race for Fraser while Tottenham Hotspur also look interested.