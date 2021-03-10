Arsenal target Tariq Lamptey transfer: A good prospect despite concerns?

Bengaluru, March 10: Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the development of Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey and may consider a move this summer should he recover ahead of next season.
The 20-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after surgery on a hamstring injury and unlikely to return to the pitches anymore this season. Arsenal are now said to be analysing the impact of the injury but a transfer has not been ruled out yet.
Lamptey's impressive start this term
The 20-year-old has made a name for himself at Brighton since leaving Chelsea in January 2020. He produced a few eye-catching displays on the right side of Graham Potter’s defence playing as a right-wing back. He has netted one goal and registering three assists in all competitions. But the bright start was cut short just after 11 games into the season. The muscle injury eventually proved more complicated than had been previously thought.
Transfer Fee
Lamptey signed a new contract until the summer of 2025 two months ago as a result of his excellent early-season form. So, it won't be easy for any clubs to sign him without spending a fortune. But Brighton are still fighting to survive to stay in the Premier League. Hence, should they somehow stumble down to the second division, they may look to cash in on their most prized asset.
A good prospect for the long-run?
Arsenal apparently see Lamptey as a potential long-term successor for right-back Hector Bellerin, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. But even if the Spaniard stays, Lamptey would be a welcome addition to the side. He would be a big upgrade over Cedric Soares and would be a good signing for the long run. But having said that, five months out with a hamstring injury could affect Arsenal’s interest in the 20-year-old. He’s still a good talent with a rich future, but long absenteeism is always a cause of concern.