Arsenal targeting Sporting Lisbon forward Tiago Tomas: A good option for long-term?

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Arsenal are already turning their attention to the summer transfer window and getting a young forward is apparently on their agenda next.
The North London side have been avidly looking in the broad market with several names already popping up and as per rumours the latest name to be linked with them is Sporting Lisbon teenager and first-team regular Tiago Tomas.
Both manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are said to have been impressed by the 18-year-old and reportedly very recently they have made contact with Sporting Lisbon director of football Hugo Viana over a deal.
His career so far
An academy product of Sporting, Tomas made his professional debut last year which came a few weeks after his 18th birthday and just days after signing his first professional contract.
He only made a handful of appearances last term, however, has been a mainstay in the line-up this year with 18 appearances in Liga NOS, eight of which were starts. The centre-forward's two assists and two goals in 23 senior outings may not be massively eye-catching but Edu has nonetheless been hugely impressed.
Playing Style
Tomas is not a pure centre forward but more of the mould of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The youngster is capable enough to play in the wings while is also blessed with positional skill. His versatility and work-ethic could turn him into quite a useful attacking for Mikel Arteta in the long run.
Transfer Fee
The 18-year-old has a release clause of £52m in his contract. But due to the current financial crunch situation and Sporting's spending in recent years, it is understood the club may accept a deal as low as £20m.
Should Arsenal sign him?
Arsenal's chance on him could work similarly to Gabriel Martinelli whom they signed a few years ago. Both the youngsters look to have a similar set of skill set and there's a big chance he could flourish under Arteta. Moreover, with Aubameyang currently undergoing a dry patch for the more immediate future, he could be a good competition for him or to the likes of Martinelli, Lacazette next season as well.