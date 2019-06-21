Arsenal to battle Juventus and Lazio for £15m-rated potential Aaron Ramsey replacement

Bengaluru, June 21: Arsenal are in the market for a central midfielder who could take Aaron Ramsey’s place after he left for Juventus and according to reports in England, the Gunners have identified Red Bull Salzburg teenager Dominik Szoboszlai to fill up the void.
The Spanish manager is looking to rebuild the squad slowly and already making a blueprint of the summer window. It is supposed to be a busy summer at the Emirates - with a number of players set to be offloaded to make room for new recruits. Players like Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be sold to free up the wage bill while the likes of Mustafi and El-Neny could be offloaded to make room for new arrivals.
The Gunners thus have already been linked with a number of defenders and attackers. However, the Hungary youngster is now the latest name to be thrown in the mix. The central midfielder is just 18 years old, but he has been impressive enough to catch the attention of a number of top clubs.
He started the season with Salzburg’s feeder club FC Liefering but got a November call-up to the senior Salzburg squad which he utilised properly by contributing five goals and six assists in 20 games.
Dominik Szoboszlai 🇭🇺 | Rumoured to be of interest to #AFC— AFCComps™ (@AFCComps) June 20, 2019
Only 18 years of age - the perfect Ramsey replacement? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHHsqNyhe8
His burst into the scene also allowed him to earn his first four caps for the Hungary national team and he, thus, played a major role in all four of their Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Juventus and Lazio are said to be keen on the player but now Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly joined the race for the youngster and it is hoped that he would be able to beat the competition by giving the young midfielder the promise of a first-team football.
Arsenal pushing seriously to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. RB Salzburg midfielder. The 18-year-old burst has scored five times and provided six assists in 20 games for the Austrian champions, attracting attention across Europe. Been told he's a wonderful talent and will cost £9m. #afc pic.twitter.com/9R9sHZEiwA— London Sources™ (@LondonSources) June 19, 2019
His agent recently ignited the rumour by suggesting there are several offers from English sides, however, he may knowingly also try to start a bidding war or get the asking price up for his client.
Matyas Esterhazy, Szoboszlai’s agent, said: "I can confirm a number of the top Premier League clubs are interested in Dominik but at this point I can not confirm or deny specific clubs.
"My client is focusing on his current club and the upcoming challenges of the next season both in the league and the Champions League."
Emery is expected to work on a tight budget in the Summer. Around only £45million is expected to spend on this window by them after their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League and the Premier League side is looking at unproven young prospects only proves that.
Salzburg although are determined to keep their prized asset but a fee of £15million could tempt them selling the player who has still three years left on his contract.
Szoboszlai could be a useful addition just like another young prospect Guendouzi who also came from French second division last term but has been impressive. The Gunners, as of now, are not in a situation of enough choices and low transfer budget and lack of Champions League football likely means that Emery has to take gamble on younger talents.