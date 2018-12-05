Arsenal and Tottenham join the race for Adrien Rabiot

Football

Bengaluru, December 5: Adrien Rabiot has put Arsenal and Tottenham on red alert by ending talks about a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French central midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and the Ligue 1 champions are keen to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Talks about his future between PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his agent and mother Veronique Rabiot have reached a tricky stage.

And French media outlet RMC claim that the 23-year-old has called off talks about a new contract and will quit the club at the end of the season.

PSG demanded the French international to make his mind up on a new deal by the end of last week. Rabiot responded and informed the club there is no point discussing fresh terms.

The news has caught the attention of the North London duo who are keen on bolstering their midfield options.

Gunners boss Unai Emery knows all about Rabiot after working with him for two years at PSG before his exit last summer. And both could tempt the French outfit to do business in January knowing they will lose the six-cap French international for nothing next year.

Rabiot was not part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for Sunday’s draw at Bordeaux and his absence has sparked speculation that Tuchel has already planned for life after the PSG academy graduate who made his first-team debut in 2012.

Rabiot is also strongly linked with Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Juventus in Italy. It has been reported lately that Juventus see him as a potential alternative to their primary target Aaron Ramsey who will also be available for free next summer with his Arsenal contract ending in June.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also expected to be keeping tabs on Rabiot and could enter the race to make this the saga of the summer.

    Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
