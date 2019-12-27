Football
Xhaka has agreement to join Hertha Berlin, says agent

By Rob Lancaster
Granit Xhaka has reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin and informed Arsenal he wants to join the Bundesliga club
London, December 27: Granit Xhaka has reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin and informed Arsenal he wants to join the Bundesliga club, according to the player's agent.

Xhaka's future at Emirates Stadium has been in doubt since the midfielder reacted angrily to being replaced during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star cupped his ears to the home fans, who mockingly cheered his substitution during the Premier League fixture, then removed his shirt before walking straight down the tunnel.

After being stripped of the captaincy by former boss Unai Emery, a January exit appeared likely. Yet new head coach Mikel Arteta has made clear of his admiration for the Switzerland international, revealing how he had suggested that Manchester City should sign him in 2016.

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners from Monchengladbach, started in the 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day – Arteta's first game since taking charge.

However, Jose Noguera claims the 27-year-old has a deal in a place with Jurgen Klinsmann's Hertha in the hope of completing a transfer in the January window.

"Look, I will say it frankly and honestly - we are in agreement with Hertha and would like to go to Berlin," Noguera told Blick.

"That's what we said to Arsenal's club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu Gaspar – as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta."

Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
