Arsenal want Bundesliga hotshot, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 9: The rumour mill is strong in England about Arsenal going head-to-head with arch-rivals Manchester United to sign Portuguese international Andre Silva from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.
Silva finds himself behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for Bundesliga Golden Boot this season with 19 goals to his name in just 24 Bundesliga outings tied with wonderkid Erling Haaland.
The 25-year-old's career looked like heading in a downward spiral following his disappointing spells with AC Milan in Italy and Sevilla in Spain, but he has managed to turn it around in Germany and Frankfurt could land a massive profit from his sales.
It is claimed that Arsenal are looking for a long-term successor of Alexandre Lacazette who is currently 29 and has been struggling. The Frenchman was subject of interest from a host of clubs in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.
Silva could prove to be a solid replacement of Lacazette, but they simply cannot afford to make signings just for the sake of it. Every signing Mikel Arteta makes at the Emirates has to be made for the betterment of the quality of the starting XI and with Silva, it cannot be said for certain.
It cannot be denied that Silva is yet to reach his peak and has the quality to become a world class number nine if he can keep up his form. He was very much in his development phase during his poor spells with Milan and Sevilla. It would be wrong to write him off just for that, but Arsenal are in no place to take a gamble right now.