Arsenal want Everton target, a good move?

Bengaluru, January 28: Arsenal are reportedly set to compete with Everton for a loan deal of James Rodriguez.
Real Madrid are reportedly keen to offload the 28-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder and are open to either a loan deal or a permanent one.
It is presumed that the Los Blancos are willing to accept a fee around £34m for the player, but both Arsenal and Everton are more interested in a loan deal.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti shares an excellent relationship with the Colombian whom he managed both at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. In fact, he was the one who signed him at both clubs and was also close to reuniting with the 28-year-old at Napoli last summer.
Arsenal, now managed by Mikel Arteta, are desperately short of quality and depth in almost every department. Mesut Ozil has managed to get back into the starting XI since the appointment of Arteta, but the Gunners could still do with more creativity in their side. And, Rodriguez is someone who could provide them exactly that. Things have not worked well for the Colombian in the last few years at Real Madrid and Bayern but his quality remains undisputed.
Under Arteta, Arsenal have improved in terms of creating chances by leaps and bounds but have been let down by their shambolic defence. For the kind of free-flowing football Arteta is planning to play with the Gunners, a fit and confident Rodriguez could prove to be a welcome addition.