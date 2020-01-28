Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal want Everton target, a good move?

By
James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez is wanted by both Arsenal and Everton.

Bengaluru, January 28: Arsenal are reportedly set to compete with Everton for a loan deal of James Rodriguez.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to offload the 28-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder and are open to either a loan deal or a permanent one.

It is presumed that the Los Blancos are willing to accept a fee around £34m for the player, but both Arsenal and Everton are more interested in a loan deal.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti shares an excellent relationship with the Colombian whom he managed both at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. In fact, he was the one who signed him at both clubs and was also close to reuniting with the 28-year-old at Napoli last summer.

Arsenal, now managed by Mikel Arteta, are desperately short of quality and depth in almost every department. Mesut Ozil has managed to get back into the starting XI since the appointment of Arteta, but the Gunners could still do with more creativity in their side. And, Rodriguez is someone who could provide them exactly that. Things have not worked well for the Colombian in the last few years at Real Madrid and Bayern but his quality remains undisputed.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have improved in terms of creating chances by leaps and bounds but have been let down by their shambolic defence. For the kind of free-flowing football Arteta is planning to play with the Gunners, a fit and confident Rodriguez could prove to be a welcome addition.

More JAMES RODRIGUEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue