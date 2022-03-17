Arsenal want former Chelsea star, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 17: Arsenal have been linked with a sensational move for former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. The Belgian has endured a difficult three-year spell with Real Madrid following his big money move from Chelsea.
The 31-year-old joined the Los Blancos in 2019 on a whooping £130million deal. However, he has not been able to justify his massive pricetag at Santiago Bernabeu.
Arsenal have brought in some veteran former Chelsea players over the last few years such as David Luiz and Petr Cech. However, signing Hazard might not be an ideal move for the Gunners.
The Gunners are rich with options in the positions Hazard usually occupies. Hazard, a former PFA Player of the Year with Chelsea, likes to operate from the left flank but is also capable of filling in at number ten and the right flank.
The Gunners have Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe who have both impressed on the left wing in Mikel Arteta's 4-2-3-1 system.
Smith Rowe, despite being the top scorer of the North London side, has to often find himself on the bench.
The trio of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have been so brilliant behind the number nine that a player of Smith Rowe's caliber has to be benched.
Therefore, signing Eden Hazard for the left flank would be a poor decision from Arsenal right now as they simply do not need the 31-year-old.
The best days of Hazard is well behind him and his injury history has also been a major headache for Real Madrid over the years.
Arsenal are in desperate need of solid additions in a number of positions such as centre forward and central midfield. It makes absolutely zero sense for them to spend a fortune to sign a player who is not needed and well past his peak.
Hazard has played 23 times for Real Madrid this season, with just nine of those appearances have been from the start.
Real Madrid spent a fortune for the services of Hazard and even if they are willing to offload him at one-third the price, it would still be a lot for the Belgian at the moment.
There is every chance that Hazard manages to rediscover his best form if he comes back to the Premier League just like Philippe Coutinho but he would still be too big a gamble for Arsenal.