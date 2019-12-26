Arsenal want French striker, a good choice?

Kolkata, December 26: If reports in France are to be believed, Arsenal are looking to sign Olympique Lyon striker Moussa Dembele from Ligue 1 to replace Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if either of the two leaves the club.
Both the star forwards have already rejected new contract offers from the north London club on multiple occasions and considering the Gunners' dismal run of form, it is hardly a surprise to see the best Arsenal players not willing to commit to the club.
Aubameyang's contract runs out in the summer of 2021 and Lacazette's a year later. Arsenal's situation would have been a lot worse if not for the duo. But, if they do not sign new deals, the Gunners must accept the fact that they have to let the players leave for a good fee and do their best in the transfer market to replace them.
Lacazette is now 28 years of age whereas Aubameyang is 30 and despite the quality they have, it would not be a bad deal for Arsenal i they cash in on either of the duo or even both for the right price. But that money should be reinvested in a wise manner and in young players. Arsenal's stock has fallen by quite an extent and it will take time, patience and planning for the club to reach back to their usual level.
Arsenal are not in a good position right now and need players like Dembele who are ambitious and hungry. The Gunners, now placed 11th on the table, need to make wholesale changes to their squad and Dembele could be one of the most crucial signings if the Gunners can make it happen.
Dembele is only 23 and has been impressive for quite some time now. Right now with Olympique , the Frenchman has been a decent goalscocer in Ligue 1. Prior to that, he had two sensational seasons for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership where he scored 51 goals in 94 games. He has certainly shown enough quality to play for a club like Arsenal.