Arsenal want Premier League flop, a good deal?

Kolkata, May 26: As per rumours in England, Arsenal are considering a shock move for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under in the summer.
Despite the fact that the Turkish international has failed to make much of an impact in the Premier League this season while on loan at Leicester City, it is claimed that the 23-year-old has emerged as a target of the Gunners.
It is presumed that AS Roma are happy to sell the right winger for a fee around £17.2 million, which is almost £5 million less than what previously used to his asking price for Leicester if they wished to make the deal permanent.
Under has been a very highly-rated winger from a very young age and might come good if Arsenal snap him up this summer, but the Gunners are not in a position to take a gamble on him right now.
Nicolas Pepe was also a highly-rated winger when Arsenal decided to splash £72 million on the Ivorian, but he has failed to justify that fee at the Emirates. That was still acceptable as Pepe had no previous experience in the Premier League and many top players find it hard to adapt to life in English football.
But, after seeing Under struggling at Leicester on loan for the entire campaign, Arsenal making a move for the 23-year-old does not look a prudent move.