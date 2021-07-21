Arsenal want this English defender as Hector Bellerin replacement: Good move?

Bengaluru, July 21: Arsenal appear to be entering the market for a new right-back, with current first-team star Hector Bellerin expected to leave the club this summer.
The 26-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay in the side since making his debut eight years ago. However, it is understood that he is keen to embark on a new challenge and a move to Inter Milan has been touted.
The right-back is yet to agree on personal terms with any club, however, the Gunners are seemingly wasting no time look at his possible replacements. Keeping that in mind, Arsenal have now reportedly turned their attention to the Norwich youngster Max Aarons who is widely regarded to be one of the best young full-backs in the country.
Aaron's impressive span at Norwich
A part of the Norwich City setup since 2016, the England international has been one of their better performers since breaking into the first-team squad in 2018. At only 21-years-old, he has good experience playing football in England. He played 45 times in the Championship last season, scoring twice and assisting five goals being one of the key members of Farke's young squad. In his three senior years with the Canaries, he has helped the side in Premier League promotions from Championship and also proved his quality in the Premier League as well during the 2019/20 campaign.
Transfer Fee
Norwich are under no pressure to sell the 21-year-old who has a contract until 2024. Having already sold Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa earlier in the window, it will be a blow for the Premier League newcomers to sell another top talent. But a fee of around £25-30 million could eventually tempt them to cash in on him.
Should Arsenal get him?
With Bellerin's exit on the cards, it surely makes sense for Arteta to make a move for Aarons. Just 21-years of age, he could be a pretty nice replacement with a lot of potential and one that could instantly fulfil Bellerin's homegrown spot in the team. Moreover, Arsenal should have no problems raising funds for him, with Bellerin's sale likely to generate cash flow.