Arsenal target two promising youngsters

Bengaluru, October 15: Premier League side Arsenal are plotting a double-swoop for young talents Ismaila Sarr and Kai Havertz as Unai Emery looks to continue his squad rebuild at the North London club.
Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was brought in from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 to spot promising talents and he has identified Rennes winger Sarr and Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Kavertz as key talents to improve the club.
The Gunners started the season slowly with consecutive losses to Manchester City then Chelsea, but have since shown an upturn in form, winning nine games in all competitions under Emery.
Although the Gunners are still very much in a transitional phase, the recent good form has shown, they may well be capable of a top four challenge and to ensure this, they may have to recruit in January.
Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave the club and this has given the Gunners all the more reason to dip into the transfer market.
The 20-year-old winger Sarr has caught the eye of Mislintat for his pace and his eye for goal.
The Senegalese international moved to Rennes from Metz in 2017 and has scored seven goals in 29 apperances for the French side. He was also a target for Barcelona before his move to Rennes, according to BBC Sport, and it is understood Rennes are looking to cash in on the youngster.
Mislintat's other target Havertz made his way through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen and has already played 50 games for the club.
The German has scored four goals in 10 apperances this season in an impressive campaign so far. His performances merited a call-up to the national team, and he made his debut against Peru in September.