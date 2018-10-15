Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Arsenal target two promising youngsters

By
Arsenal boss Unai Emery to continue his rebuild process
Arsenal boss Unai Emery to continue his rebuild process

Bengaluru, October 15: Premier League side Arsenal are plotting a double-swoop for young talents Ismaila Sarr and Kai Havertz as Unai Emery looks to continue his squad rebuild at the North London club.

Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was brought in from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 to spot promising talents and he has identified Rennes winger Sarr and Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Kavertz as key talents to improve the club.

The Gunners started the season slowly with consecutive losses to Manchester City then Chelsea, but have since shown an upturn in form, winning nine games in all competitions under Emery.

Although the Gunners are still very much in a transitional phase, the recent good form has shown, they may well be capable of a top four challenge and to ensure this, they may have to recruit in January.

Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave the club and this has given the Gunners all the more reason to dip into the transfer market.

The 20-year-old winger Sarr has caught the eye of Mislintat for his pace and his eye for goal.

The Senegalese international moved to Rennes from Metz in 2017 and has scored seven goals in 29 apperances for the French side. He was also a target for Barcelona before his move to Rennes, according to BBC Sport, and it is understood Rennes are looking to cash in on the youngster.

Mislintat's other target Havertz made his way through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen and has already played 50 games for the club.

The German has scored four goals in 10 apperances this season in an impressive campaign so far. His performances merited a call-up to the national team, and he made his debut against Peru in September.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue