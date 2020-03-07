Football
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham: Lacazette strike sinks battling Hammers

By Stephen Creek
Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal started with Eddie Nketiah as a lone striker but his second-half replacement Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner against West Ham.

London, March 7: Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to score the winner as Arsenal extended their unbeaten Premier League run to eight games with a 1-0 victory over West Ham.

The France international scored only his second league goal of 2020, converting from close range in the 78th minute to clinch three points for Mikel Arteta's side, who struggled to break down a battling West Ham team before Lacazette's second-half introduction.

The best chances of the afternoon before the goal fell to Hammers striker Michail Antonio, who misfired from close range either side of half-time, and Hammers boss David Moyes will be disappointed his side failed to hang on for a precious point towards their battle against relegation.

Arteta started with Eddie Nketiah as a lone striker and failed to capitalise on what little possession came his way, while Gunners top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had an uncharacteristically quiet afternoon as he chased his 50th Premier League goal.

The result means Moyes is still without a win in 16 top-flight away games against Arsenal – no manager in Premier League history has taken charge of more winless away games against a single opponent.

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020

