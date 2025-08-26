Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to Shubman Gill - Five India Players to Keep an Eye On

Football Arsenal's Max Dowman Impresses With Messi-like Skills In Premier League Debut, Says Walcott Theo Walcott has praised Arsenal's Max Dowman for his impressive debut performance, drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi. At just 15 years old, Dowman's skills and attitude show promise for a bright future in football. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Theo Walcott sees a resemblance to Lionel Messi in Arsenal's young talent, Max Dowman. The 15-year-old impressed during Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Leeds United. Making his debut at Emirates Stadium, Dowman became the second-youngest player in Premier League history at 15 years and 234 days. Only Ethan Nwaneri and Jeremy Monga debuted younger. Dowman's performance included two shots, three dribbles, and winning five out of seven duels.

Walcott, who emerged as a teenage sensation himself, praised Dowman's ability to effortlessly bypass defenders, likening it to Messi's style. "He carries the ball, he's quicker with the ball. He's like Messi," Walcott remarked. He recalled playing against Messi, noting that while off the ball Messi wasn't fast, with the ball he glided past opponents easily. Walcott believes Dowman shares this quality.

Dowman's debut was marked by an impactful substitution in the 64th minute for Noni Madueke. His contributions included earning a penalty converted by Viktor Gyokeres for his second goal of the match. Walcott highlighted Dowman's stop-start ability and expressed confidence in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta allowing him to utilise his strengths on the field.

Reflecting on Dowman's potential challenges, Walcott stressed the importance of a supportive environment. He noted that managing external pressures and balancing school life with newfound fame will be crucial for Dowman. "The biggest challenge is the outside noise," Walcott warned, highlighting how social media adds complexity that previous generations didn't face.

Walcott commended Dowman's attitude and direct approach to football. "He's got ability where you just can't teach it," he said, appreciating Dowman's freedom and positivity on the pitch. According to Walcott, such players bring excitement to football and are refreshing to watch due to their positive playstyle.

Having spent over a decade at Arsenal since joining in 2006, Walcott believes Dowman has what it takes to succeed at this level. He emphasised that maintaining a love for football amidst its challenges is vital for young talents like Dowman.