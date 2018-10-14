Arsene Wenger linked with return to football

Bengaluru, October 14: Arsene Wenger set for a return to football in 2019 as French giants Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want the veteran manager to become their director of football next year.
Wenger left Arsenal earlier this year after 21 years at helm and is now enjoying some time off from football. The Veteran French man has recently been linked with a return to football to take over at struggling Bayern Munich, but it is now believed that PSG has approached him for a position at their club.
Wenger, however, is still keen on a coaching role again, but has not ruled out the possibility of joining them if a significant role becomes available.
RMC | PSG wants to make Wenger their sporting director of football. pic.twitter.com/0vblqmhQ7W— . (@erroralenazi) October 14, 2018
PSG currently have Antero Henrique as the Sporting director who has been at the club for a year, but he could be on the move after the January transfer window as he failed to land several of their targets.
The French giants were in need for a defensive midfielder and an experienced centre-back. But after spending the entire summer chasing Bayern's Jerome Boateng, he only succeeded to land youngster Thilo Kehrer from Schalke 04 while his failure to land a defensive midfielder also brought a lot of criticism.
The talk is that the higher authority and newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel is not happy with Henrique's display, hence a change of the personnel could well be on the cards.
Moreover, with PSG already under the FFP scanner, the board wants an experienced face to deal with the situation who can have a clear idea of deals and restructure numerous aspects on and off the pitch -- notably the youth academy.
However, the move won't be completed till next year as Henrique is now reportedly working on deals for Porto's Danilo Pereira, Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka, and Genk's Sander Berge as potential January signings and the club wants him to finish the work this year before making a big step next summer.
WWWWWWWWW— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2018
PSG are the first team in Ligue 1 history to win each of their opening nine games of a league season.
Goals: 32
Conceded: 6
Clean sheets: 4
A walk in the Parc for Thomas Tuchel. 😎 pic.twitter.com/50dNgyotvt
PSG and Tuchel have managed a fine start in the league this campaign after getting nine straight wins in Ligue 1. It is also the best start ever by a new PSG manager in their club history.