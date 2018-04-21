Arsene Wenger may take up role with PSG or Monaco after Arsenal job

Bengaluru, April 21: Arsene Wenger could return to his home country France as he looks to take up another role in football management with PSG or Monaco. The world of football was left stunned on Friday after Arsene Wenger announced that he will step down as the Arsenal manager at the end of the season.
The Frenchman has been managing the Gunners for 22 years and during Wenger's long tenure, Arsenal have grown to be one of the best teams in England, winning three Premier League titles and reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League once. They are also the only side to win the title without losing a match in the entire season.
Things have not gone well for the club and the manager in recent years. Even the fans turned against their manager but it was still a decision that marks the end of an era.
However, even after his departure from Arsenal, Wenger is likely to pursue his career as a manager and reports are claiming that he is set to return to France.
Both PSG and Monaco are said to be in search of a new manager and are now trying to bring the experienced gaffer now that he is available.
What a special man. He Built unbelievable squads that won with style and changed how we thought and played football. Arsene Wenger @arsenal pic.twitter.com/Oq2J9JzoW3— Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) April 20, 2018
Wenger's close relationship with PSG's Qatari owners could see him land a role as the director of football or even as a manager.
Unai Emery is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to be handed a new deal by the Ligue 1 champions after the club failed to conquer Europe under him.
Also, Wenger was Monaco boss between 1987 and 1994 before moving to Japan with Nagoya Grampus Eight and eventually Arsenal.
Wenger has been strongly linked with the PSG job in recent years as the Parisians hope to take their strong show in Ligue 1 to the European stage in the Champions League.
In the past few years, things have not gone the way Wenger would have liked. His stint in the latter half of the last decade has been marked by fan protests and poor performance by the team in the Premier League, while still managing three FA Cup titles.
However, Arsenal could give a fitting farewell to Wenger, the longest-serving manager in football currently, by winning the Europa League. Gunners are scheduled to play Atletico Madrid in the semi-final on April 26 and May 3.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are linked with a host of managers to replace Wenger.
Luis Enrique is seemingly leading the chase but the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Domenico Tedesco, Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers are all doing the rounds.
