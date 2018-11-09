Arsene Wenger suggests a theory about Alexis Sanchez's struggle at Manchester United

London, Nov 9: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has blamed the loss of confidence behind Alexis Sanchez's poor form at Manchester United.
The Chilean spent four years at Arsenal with Wenger and the French man made him one of the fiercest attacker in the Premier League. He helped the club winning two FA Cup titles but due to some contractual mismatch completed a controversial move to Old Trafford last winter in an exchange deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
However, the hyped move has not lived up to the potential at all because ever since his arrival at Manchester, the player has only managed to score four goals in 26 appearances and even lost his starting spot this term.
Sanchez has only one goal and assist in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season and only got two consecutive starts in the last two games. He, however, failed to get into the scoresheet in any of the games.
The downturn of the Chilean has surprised everyone as many questioned Sanchez's compatibility in Mourinho's system while some claimed that, the 30-year-old has started to decline. But his former manager, Wenger now has chosen to give his take on why the Chilean has not enjoyed the best of starts at Old Trafford and the 69-year-old has claimed it is the loss of confidence which is only affecting the player.
As per Wenger, Sanchez is an expressive player who likes to attack and dribble past opponents therefore when the confidence of such a player falls it affects the overall performance of the player.
"I believe he has lost confidence," Wenger told BeIN Sports. "The strength of Alexis Sanchez is to take the initiative, to dribble.
"Those are the players who are most vulnerable when they lose confidence their game is based on that and having that feeling to take initiative, he has lost that slowly.
"Since the start of the season he had a high level of physical energy but he has lost that as well."