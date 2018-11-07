Arsene Wenger wanted by Real Madrid

Bengaluru, November 7: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been contacted directly by Real Madrid about taking over the manager's job after hearing the Frenchman is lined up for possible roles at PSG and AC Milan.
The club's president Florentino Perez called the Frenchman, but there is no suggestion a formal offer was made, as per reports.
Lopetegui was sacked last week with Santiago Solari taking on an interim role, while Mauricio Pochettino is the club's first choice as a permanent replacement. But as per reports earlier this week, the Tottenham boss has rejected their advances amid behind-the-scenes disruption at the Bernabeu.
It means Solari is the favourite to be the next permanent manager as the club have just a week left to secure an appointment due to Spanish FA regulations.
Antonio Conte and Roberto Martinez were linked with the post, but are understood to be out of the running right now, while Wenger could prove to be a shock appointment.
According to reports from the Paris United, Wenger, who left the Emirates in May, has also been sounded out by world governing body FIFA to assume a role there.
The former Arsenal boss, 69, has also been linked with the managerial job at AC Milan where Gennaro Gattuso is under pressure and at risk of losing his job despite winning six of his last eight games in charge.
Billionaire businessman Paul Singer took over Milan in June and has already recruited ex-Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis to take up a similar role to that he did at Arsenal at the San Siro.
Singer, who has spent a lot time in London watching Premier League football, is a big fan of Wenger and has reportedly given the green light to Gazidis to make contact with the French coach. But the Frenchman has also been lined up by Paris Saint-Germain, who are understood to want to recruit him as sporting director.