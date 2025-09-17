Juventus vs Dortmund Live Streaming: Where and When to watch UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football Arteta Commends Outstanding Substitutes After Arsenal's Champions League Victory Over Bilbao Mikel Arteta praised substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for their crucial roles in Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League win against Athletic Bilbao. Their quick goals marked a significant achievement for the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Arsenal's recent Champions League victory against Athletic Bilbao was marked by the impressive performances of substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Martinelli scored a record-breaking goal just 36 seconds after entering the match, while Trossard secured the win with another goal in the 87th minute. This was the first time Arsenal substitutes have combined for multiple goals in a single Champions League game.

Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the contributions of Martinelli and Trossard, emphasising the importance of substitutes making an impact. "Something that we always discuss is that the finishers have to impact the game, and Gabi and Leo came on to make the difference for the team," said Arteta. He praised their performance and highlighted their connection as crucial for future success.

Bilbao's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, acknowledged his team's effort despite their loss. He noted that small details can decide such closely contested matches. "It's a matter of details, when the game is so even," Valverde stated. His team matched Arsenal with 11 shots but couldn't capitalise on their opportunities.

This victory marks Arsenal's fifth consecutive group stage win in Europe's top competition, a feat they last achieved between December 2004 and November 2005. The Gunners are now looking forward to maintaining this momentum as they prepare to face Olympiacos on October 1.

Bilbao, making their first Champions League appearance since the 2014-15 season, will next travel to Borussia Dortmund. Despite their defeat, Valverde remains optimistic about his team's potential in upcoming matches.

Arteta also highlighted the importance of squad depth, mentioning players like Piero Hincapie and Christian Norgaard who contributed significantly during their brief time on the field. "Piero [Hincapie] comes in and plays five minutes and so does Christian [Norgaard] and it's the best five minutes of their lives," he said, emphasising teamwork as key to winning more games.

The spirit within Arsenal's squad is evident as they continue to perform at high levels across competitions. With each player contributing effectively, Arteta believes his team can achieve significant success this season.