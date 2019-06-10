Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arthur relief as Brazil boss says midfielder is 'fine' after knee blow

By Opta
Arthur
Brazil boss Tite was handed a Copa America boost when Barcelona star Arthur's knee blow turned out just to be a minor knock.

Sao Paulo, June 10: Brazil boss Tite is optimistic midfielder Arthur will be fit for the Copa America after an injury scare.

The Barcelona player was caught by a poor challenge from Honduras winger Romell Quioto, who was sent off, during Brazil's 7-0 friendly victory.

Although Arthur was treated before being substituted, concerns about the state of his affected knee were soon allayed by coach Tite.

He said to reporters: "Arthur is fine. I spoke to him. He told me it was just a knock. And I saw in his face that he is well.

"I don't want to second-guess the doctor, he'll confirm all this for you, but from his mood, I saw it was just a knock."

Hosts Brazil begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on Friday in Sao Paulo, with star man Neymar already ruled out of the tournament by injury.

They then face Venezuela and Peru as they seek a first continental triumph since 2007.

More TITE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue