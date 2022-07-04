AS Roma looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender this summer - Good option for Jose Mourinho?

Bengaluru, July 4: Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to raid his former club as according to rumors, AS Roma are showing interest in signing Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur.
The
Italian
side
have
now
joined
a
list
of
clubs
who
are
targeting
the
Brazilian
fullback.
Emerson's place in the side could be in concern with the North London side reportedly looking at other right-back options. Spurs are linked with a transfer of Djed Spence of Middlesbrough. They are yet to agree on a fee but his arrival could lead to Emerson’s potential exit.
The
23-year-old's
camp
hence
reportedly
is
keeping
their
other
options
open
and
as
per
reports,
Roma
are
one
of
the
interested
parties
to
contact
them.
Emerson's mixed season at Tottenham
The 23-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur just last year from Barcelona and was heavily involved towards the beginning of the season. He was brought in to compete with Matt Doherty for the right-back position.
He
did
well
initially
however
was
largely
inconsistent.
Doherty’s
injury
handed
him
more
first-team
minutes,
however,
there
were
several
indications
that
pointed
out
that
Antonio
Conte
demands
better
from
the
Brazilian.
He
made
a
total
of
44
appearances
in
all
competitions
for
Spurs
and
registered
just
one
goal
and
assist
in
the
process.
Clubs linked
Despite his struggle in North London, Emerson is not short of options. The right-back apart from Roma also is also being chased by Atletico Madrid as well as Juventus. Atletico are yet to sign a replacement for Kieran Trippier while Juventus are in a contract standoff with Cuadrado, hence looking for options in the market.
Good option for Mourinho?
Mourinho relied heavily on Rick Karsdorp for the right-back role during the entire campaign. The 27-year-old had a mixed campaign and was a reliable player on the defensive side of the ball. However, Mourinho reportedly is not been happy with his offensive outcome.
Furthermore, following Ainsley Maitland-Niles' departure, Mourinho now wants a new right-back who can offer more attacking potency in the final third and would compete with the Dutch international. Emerson in that aspect could match Mourinho's demands.