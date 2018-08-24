Asensio does not rule out moving out of Real in future

Kolkata, August 24: Though he is happy in Real Madrid, winger Marco Asensio has not ruled out a move from the club in near future.
The 22-year-old is one of the most promising youngsters in Real squad. Since joining the club from Mallorca in the 2015 summer transfer window, Asensio has improved by leaps and bounds.
The Spaniard has appeared in 93 matches for Real scoring 21 goals and assisting 11 more. In last two seasons, the Spanish giants won a total of eight trophies and Asensio played some important roles in those.
When Asensio was asked about his future, the Spanish winger claimed it can’t be predicted. His present contract with the club will run till June 2023.
"My first option is always to triumph at Real Madrid. After that, you never know what can happen. Real Madrid are the most successful club in the world and from the start you know you have to be prepared and to give everything for the shirt," Asensio was quoted as saying in local media.
"I try not to focus too much on the expectations there are of me. It's normal for so much to be generated, because they've been two really good years at Real Madrid. I just hope to keep getting better."
Earlier, Asensio’s agent Horacio Gaggioli had also ruled out any chance of him movingout of Santiago Bernabeu.
"Marco does not move, he stays at Real Madrid. He is growing a lot and I think next season will be very important for him in Madrid," Gaggioli told Calciomercato.
After impressing in Real under the former manager Zinedine Zidane, Asensio is now focusing to carry on his form under the new boss Julen Lopetegui.
Talking about his coach, Asensio said, "Julen is a coach with a very good idea of football and one I personally like a lot. It adds a lot of intensity in training and he is very demanding with us.
"I can play in any position in the attacking zone, but I don't like to stick to the wing, for instance. I need to have freedom to move throughout the attacking and creative zone."