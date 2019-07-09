Ashley Cole lined up for Chelsea role alongside Frank Lampard

Bengaluru, July 9: Chelsea have been getting their golden generation back together at Stamford Bridge this summer with a newly formed management.
Club top scorer Frank Lampard has returned as manager and has also brought another ex-Blue with him in Jody Morris as part of his coaching staff.
Recently retired Petr Cech too has joined the band by becoming the technical director while there have been talks of another two legends, Didier Drogba and Claude Makelele as backroom staff.
And if some of the latest reports are to be believed, they all could welcome another team-mate of theirs former left-back Ashley Cole, who has strongly been linked with a coaching role in Lampard's unit.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could be looking to add Ashley Cole to his backroom team at Stamford Bridge.— Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) July 7, 2019
{Derby Live}
The new Blues boss reunited with Cole last year when he signed for Derby from LA Galaxy in January.
But former left-back Cole, 38, confirmed he retired from playing after Derby lost the Championship play-off final to Aston Villa. Cole made 12 appearances for Derby, even grabbing a goal and two assists, but it is thought that Lampard was more impressed with the left-back's off the field work with the rest of the squad.
It is understood that the new Blues boss now sees the veteran as the perfect man to guide through the next generation of promising Chelsea youngsters, a role which, given their two-window transfer ban, is of ultimate concern.
Cole worked well with Derby loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, so would genuinely contribute as a better mentor for the youngsters looking to make the breakthrough into the Chelsea first team under Lampard.
The Blues will kick off his tenure against Manchester United in the Blues’ Premier League opener on 11 August and currently is in Ireland planning for his first game in charge, a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on Wednesday.